NFL Week 15 early inactives: Mike Gesicki, DeVante Parker out for Dolphins

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

A report on Sunday morning indicated Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker would play against the Patriots, but that’s not going to be the case. Parker is out with a hamstring injury and the Dolphins are also without tight end Mike Gesicki, wide receiver Jakeem Grant, and left guard Ereck Flowers on Sunday.

Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots: RB Damien Harris, WR Donte Moncrief, TE Jordan Thomas, CB Joejuan Williams, QB Brian Hoyer

Dolphins: WR DeVante Parker, WR Jakeem Grant, FB Chandler Cox, DE Jason Strowbridge, G Ereck Flowers, TE Mike Gesicki

Jaguars at Ravens

Jaguars: CB Sidney Jones, QB Jake Luton, CB Luq Barcoo, LB Quincy Williams, DT Daniel Ross

Ravens: CB Jimmy Smith, LB Kristian Welch, RB Mark Ingram, C Trystan Colon-Castillo, DE Calais Campbell, LB Jihad Ward, CB Marcus Peters

Texans at Colts

Texans: RB Duke Johnson, RB C.J. Prosise, CB Phillip Gaines, CB John Reid, T Charlie Heck, DT Andrew Brown

Colts: QB Jacob Eason, WR DeMichael Harris, T Will Holden, WR Dezmon Patmon, CB Tremon Smith

Lions at Titans



Lions: C Frank Ragnow, WR Kenny Golladay, T Tyrell Crosby, CB Darryl Roberts, DE Kareem Martin, OL Logan Stenberg, RB Jonathan Williams

Titans: S Kenny Vaccaro, CB Kristian Fulton, LB Brooks Reed, RB D'Onta Foreman, C Daniel Munyer, TE Geoff Swaim, DL Larrell Murchison

49ers at Cowboys

49ers: WR Deebo Samuel, C Hroniss Grasu, CB Jason Verrett, LB Mark Nzeocha

Cowboys: RB Ezekiel Elliott, QB Ben DiNucci, WR Malik Turner, CB Rashard Robinson, DE Bradlee Anae, LB Luke Gifford, DT Ron’Dell Carter

Seahawks at Washington Football Team

Seahawks: G Phil Haynes, WR Penny Hart, T Brandon Shell, DE Jonathan Bullard, S Damarious Randall

WFT: QB Alex Smith, RB Antonio Gibson, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB Cole Holcomb, WR Dontrelle Inman, RB Lamar Miller, T David Steinmetz

Bears at Vikings

Bears: CB Buster Skrine, RB Artavis Pierce, G Lachavious Simmons, CB Jaylon Johnson, S Deon Bush

Vikings: TE Kyle Rudolph, LB Eric Kendricks, WR K.J. Osborn CB Dylan Mabin, T Oli Udoh, TE Hale Hentges

Buccaneers at Falcons

Buccaneers: TE Antony Auclair, DL Khalil Davis, QB Ryan Griffin, K Greg Joseph, WR Justin Watson

Falcons: WR Julio Jones, CB Darqueze Dennard, S Ricardo Allen, DT Marlon Davidson