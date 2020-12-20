Nick Chubb’s 10th touchdown of 2020 gives Cleveland 20-3 lead

Getty Images

Nick Chubb missed four midseason games, but he’s still having an outstanding 2020.

Chubb rushed for his 10th touchdown of the season early in the fourth quarter to give the Browns a 20-3 lead over the Giants.

The score made Chubb and running back Kareem Hunt Cleveland’s first running backs tandem to have at least 10 touchdowns in the same season since 1991, when Leroy Hoard (11) and Kevin Mack (10) accomplished the feat. Hunt has five rushing and five receiving touchdowns in 2020.

With 12:53 left in the game, the Browns are in good position to keep the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff race.

But Browns starting defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson is out with a neck injury. He left the game midway through the third quarter.