Patriots score first points after picking off Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins did everything but score on a long first quarter drive and they trail the Patriots in the second quarter as a result.

A New England punt was downed on the Miami 2-yard-line with 9:11 left in the opening quarter and the Dolphins moved the ball all the way to the Patriots’ 3-yard-line. On the final play of the quarter, Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich hit Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Tagovailoa’s pass was intercepted in the end zone by cornerback J.C. Jackson.

It was the eighth interception of the year for Jackson.

Jackson’s return was short and left the Patriots with 95 yards to go for a touchdown of their own. They couldn’t cover all of that ground, but did get a 45-yard Nick Folk field goal to put them up 3-0 with under nine minutes to play in the first half.