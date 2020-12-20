Patriots up 6-0 at half, Stephon Gilmore doubtful to return

Getty Images

The Patriots are up at halftime in Miami, but they lost one of their best defensive players to a knee injury.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore had to be helped off the field after a non-contact injury in the second quarter of the game. His return is considered doubtful and the nature of the injury will raise concerns about his return to the field at any point this season.

Gilmore’s injury was a bad moment in a half when most things went New England’s way. Cornerback J.C. Jackson picked off Tua Tagovailoa in the end zone to end a 95-yard Dolphins drive and what looked like an 86-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was taken off the board.

Cam Newton was stripped as he tried to push for a first down on a third down run and Howard recovered the ball after Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins touched it while out of bounds. That meant the ball remained with the Patriots and Nick Folk kicked his second field goal of the day on the next play.

Jason Sanders missed a 52-yard field goal to end the half, so the Patriots are up 6-0 in a game they have to win to harbor any hopes of making the playoffs this season.