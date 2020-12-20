Quinnen Williams to locker room, Rams cut lead to 23-17

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has been a force for the Jets up front on Sunday, but they may need to try to close out the Rams without his help.

Williams went to the sideline medical tent with the Rams driving late in the third quarter and emerged to go to the locker room early in the fourth quarter. The Rams made the most of his absence.

A 40-yard run by Robert Woods had the Rams just outside the red zone to start the fourth quarter and Jared Goff hit Tyler Higbee for a three-yard touchdown a few plays later.

The score cut the Jets’ lead to 23-17 with 13:47 left to play. They led 20-3 after the opening drive in the third quarter, but the path to their first win remains a rocky one.

UPDATE 6:36 p.m. ET: Williams is being evaluated for a concussion.