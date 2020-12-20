Rams cut Jets lead to 13-3 before halftime

Getty Images

The Rams dug themselves a hole in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Jets and they started the process of trying to climb out of it just before halftime.

Matt Gay made a 45-yard field goal as time expired to cut the Jets’ lead to 13-3. The Rams looked like they may have had a chance to take a shot at the end zone, but a pass to tight end Tyler Higbee was ruled incomplete after a review with less than 20 seconds left on the clock.

The Jets opened the game with an impressive 74-yard touchdown drive, but had to settle for field goals after blocking a punt and picking off Jared Goff to set up short fields. They’ve only picked up 30 yards since the touchdown, so the defense has kept the Rams in the game while their offense sputtered along in the first two quarters.

Goff is 11-of-20 for 86 yards and he’s been sacked twice. The Jets defensive line has also put up a good effort against a Rams running game that shredded the Patriots last weekend. L.A. has run eight times for 26 yards so far this afternoon.

Committing to the run while down by 10 may be difficult, but the Rams will have to find something that works offensively if they want to remain in first place in the NFC West.