Ravens have no trouble with Jaguars in 40-14 win

The Ravens had no trouble dealing with the Jaguars on Sunday, coming away with a 40-14 blowout victory.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw an interception on the first drive, but from there it was all Ravens. Baltimore did not punt, scoring touchdowns on five of eight possessions before giving Jackson a break for the rest of the fourth quarter.

The Ravens held a 26-0 lead at halftime, thanks to an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to wide receiver Dez Bryant at the end of the second quarter. It was Bryant’s first touchdown reception since 2017.

Jackson had a five-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and then tossed a three-yard touchdown to tight end Mark Andrews to put Baltimore up by the winning margin.

Jackson finished 17-of-22 for 243 with three touchdowns and an interception. He also had 10 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Marquise Brown was the leading receiver, picking up six receptions for 98 yards. Tight end Mark Andrews caught all five of his targets for 66 yards with a touchdown. And running back J.K. Dobbins added 64 yards on 14 carries with one TD.

Undrafted rookie quarterback Tyler Huntley came in and had a 19-yard run in his debut.

Making his first start since Week 7, Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew did not look great against Baltimore’s defense. He finished 22-of-29 passing for 226 yards with a pair of touchdowns. But he was sacked five times, and lost a fumble when his former teammate Yannick Ngakoue strip sacked him in the third quarter.

Minshew anticipated something like that might happened, having said Ngakoue would be “out for blood” during the week.

Rookie running back James Robinson rushed for 35 yards 16 carries.

With the win, the Ravens are 9-5 — though still behind Miami in the AFC wild card race.

Jacksonville falls to 1-13 in the battle for the No. 1 overall pick.