Report: DeVante Parker is expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Dolphins came into the weekend with several question marks on offense due to injury, but they’ll reportedly have their top wide receiver for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

DeVante Parker was listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury and was a limited participant in practice all week. Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports that he is expected to play.

Parker leads the Dolphins with 56 catches for 677 yards. Tight end Mike Gesicki is second in both categories and he’s also listed as questionable this week. A shoulder injury kept him out of practice Wednesday, but he returned for the final two days of the week.

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant (hamstring), running back Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), and left guard Ereck Flowers (ankle) were also in the questionable group. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Jakeem Grant is not expected to play.