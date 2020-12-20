Report: Stephon Gilmore injury less serious than it looked

Getty Images

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore left Sunday’s game before halftime with what the team called a knee injury and the non-contact nature of it led to thoughts of serious damage for Gilmore.

He was called doubtful to return to the game and did not get back on the field in the 22-12 loss to the Dolphins. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t have an update on Gilmore in his postgame press conference, but an initial report on Gilmore is fairly positive.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Gilmore’s injury is believed to be less serious than it looked and that it is not actually to his knee. No further details were given and more tests are being done to assess the severity.

Sunday’s loss eliminated the Patriots from playoff contention, so Gilmore’s year may be over even if the injury is short of the worst-case scenario but any word on that will come after his upcoming tests.