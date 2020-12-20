Ron Rivera: Alex Smith remains the starting quarterback

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 20, 2020, 4:35 PM EST
Washington’s Dwayne Haskins made his first start since Week 4 on Sunday, and nearly engineered a fourth-quarter comeback.

But the Football Team didn’t do enough to win, ultimately falling 20-15. And Haskins didn’t do enough to supplant Alex Smith as Washington’s QB1.

“Alex Smith is our starting quarterback right now,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said postgame, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “If he’s healthy and ready to roll, he’ll start. If not, Dwayne will start.”

Haskins finished his Sunday 38-of-55 passing for 295 yards with a touchdown and a pair of interceptions. He also had 28 yards rushing on three attempts.

Washington is 6-8 and will enter Week 16 atop the NFC East, even if the Giants defeat the Browns on Sunday Night Football. The Football Team will play the Panthers next Sunday.

 

5 responses to “Ron Rivera: Alex Smith remains the starting quarterback

  2. There’s some good QBs available in the upcoming draft.

    Washington does not need to panic and can keep Smith as the starter for 2021 while drafting someone to be the starter in waiting.

  4. The WFT coaching staff failed Haskins! The playcalling in the first half of the game was a joke I’ve seen sandlot coaches call a better game than the OC of the WFT. Haskins is afraid to make a mistake, Haskins has an NFL type arm and has shown he can make all the throws. But if a QB is playing it safe and afraid to make a mistake, Haskins is not going to be an effective QB if he is expected to be perfect. Alex Smith is not tearing up the NFL with his passing or play

  5. Washington is 6-8 and will enter Week 16 atop the NFC East, even if the Giants defeat the Browns on Sunday Night Football.

    If the Giants beat Cleveland, they have sole possession of first place in the NFC East because while both teams would be 6-8, the Giants have a full tiebreaker over WFT having beaten them twice this season.

