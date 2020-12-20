Ron Rivera: Alex Smith remains the starting quarterback

USA Today Sports

Washington’s Dwayne Haskins made his first start since Week 4 on Sunday, and nearly engineered a fourth-quarter comeback.

But the Football Team didn’t do enough to win, ultimately falling 20-15. And Haskins didn’t do enough to supplant Alex Smith as Washington’s QB1.

“Alex Smith is our starting quarterback right now,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said postgame, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “If he’s healthy and ready to roll, he’ll start. If not, Dwayne will start.”

Haskins finished his Sunday 38-of-55 passing for 295 yards with a touchdown and a pair of interceptions. He also had 28 yards rushing on three attempts.

Washington is 6-8 and will enter Week 16 atop the NFC East, even if the Giants defeat the Browns on Sunday Night Football. The Football Team will play the Panthers next Sunday.