Saints back in it, close deficit to 14-7

Getty Images

Drew Brees set a personal record in starting a game 0-for-5. He become the 11th quarterback since 2010 to go 0-for-5 or worse in the first quarter.

But Brees has responded in the second quarter to get the Saints back in it.

His first completion came on a throw to Alvin Kamara behind the line of scrimmage that resulted in a 5-yard gain. His second went for 51 yards to Emmanuel Sanders to the Kansas City 3-yard line as the Saints quick-snapped the Chiefs.

Taysom Hill lined up at quarterback on the next two plays. It appeared Hill might have scored on first-and-goal but the on-field ruling that Hill was stopped short stood after a replay review initiated by a Saints challenge.

Hill scored on a 1-yard run on the next play.

Brees now is 2-for-10 for 56 yards and an interception.