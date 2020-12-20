Saints’ Cam Jordan: No excuses for ejection, this loss is on me

Getty Images

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was ejected in the fourth quarter of today’s loss for taking a swing at Chiefs offensive lineman Andrew Wylie that connected with Wylie’s helmet. Afterward, Jordan took full responsibility.

Although Jordan doesn’t seem to agree with the decision to eject him, he acknowledged that he needs to be above reproach.

“No excuses! No matter how I feel about it, an ejectable offense was the outcome, I hurt the squad, and in the 4th qtr on a crucial drive! that’s on me! This loss on me! Can’t happen! Whatever the correction I will be better,” Jordan wrote on Twitter.

Jordan was far from the only reason the Saints lost, but it’s a good show of leadership from the defensive captain to take ownership of what went wrong.