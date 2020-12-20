Saints get a late first-half safety to close to within 14-9 of Chiefs at halftime

Getty Images

The Chiefs looked like they were going to run away from the Saints. Maybe they will in the second half, but the Saints stopped the Chiefs’ momentum in the second quarter.

Kansas City leads 14-9 at halftime, having gained only 43 yards after the first play of the second quarter. They had 128 yards in the first quarter and opened the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce. That gave the Chiefs a 14-0 lead.

They are fortunate it’s not 14-14 now.

Demarcus Robinson fumbled a punt at his own 6. The ball went into the end zone and all Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone had to do was fall on it for a touchdown. Instead, Anazalone couldn’t corral it and pushed it out of the back of the end zone for a safety with three seconds left in the first half.

That left the Chiefs holding a five-point lead heading into the second half.

The Chiefs also got a break with 5:59 remaining in the second quarter when, on fourth-and-two from the New Orleans 41, offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski caught a Mahomes pass. He advanced it past the line to gain, so the Saints were forced to take the illegal touching penalty, allowing the Chiefs to punt instead of giving the Saints the ball there.

Drew Brees, in his first game since Nov. 15, is only 5-of-16 for 87 yards and an interception.

Mahomes is 13-of-27 for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs have 172 yards and the Saints 123, with New Orleans gaining only 15 yards in the first quarter.