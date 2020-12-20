Saints put Jameis Winston on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

The Saints have made another big news at the quarterback position.

Jameis Winston has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, meaning he’s unavailable for today’s game against the Chiefs.

Winston wasn’t likely to play anyway, given that Drew Brees is now back as the starting quarterback. But Saints coach Sean Payton has previously indicated that when Brees is at quarterback, he prefers to let Taysom Hill focus on his do-everything role and let Winston take the backup quarterback position. So if Brees were to get hurt again today, Payton might prefer to put Winston in over Hill. Now that won’t happen.

There’s been no immediate word on whether Winston tested positive for COVID-19 or went on the list because of exposure to someone who did.