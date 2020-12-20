Salvon Ahmed had a big game for his grandmother

USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed got an opportunity on Sunday, and he had extra motivation to make the most out of it.

Ahmed’s grandmother is in the hospital. He promised her that he’d have a big game, and he delivered.

“She’s just dealing with some things,” Ahmed said. “She’s in the hospital. She’s doing really good now. Just really happy to go out there and get a win for her.”

He vowed to rush for 100 yards, and he did. Ahmed gained 122 yards on 23 carries in place of Myles Gaskins, who missed the game due to injury. And he also has a gift for his grandmother: The ball from the game that he carried when he scored his touchdown.

It was a huge win for the Dolphins, enhancing their playoff chances and delivering elimination to the Patriots. Ahmed said that coach Brian Flores, a long-time New England assistant, seemed no different before the game. However, Ahmed said the players were keenly aware that a loss would knock the Patriots out of the postseason field.