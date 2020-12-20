Sean McVay: Embarrassing, humiliating loss, but we’ll move forward

Getty Images

The Rams were 17-point favorites heading into Sunday’s game against the Jets and teams usually win in that position.

According to Pro Football Reference, teams in the Rams’ spot were 58-4 straight up since the start of the 1978 season. They are now 58-5.

The Rams got off to a dreadful start and couldn’t pull off enough plays late to avoid a 23-20 loss to the NFL’s last winless team. The loss knocked the Rams out of first place in the NFC West and makes next week’s game against the Seahawks a must win if they hope to win the division.

Rams head coach Sean McVay cited that game while discussing the need to move on from a terrible loss.

“I’ve got to do a better job getting us ready to go and really it was in all three phases, it wasn’t good enough,” McVay said, via Lindsay Thiry of ESPN.com. “This loss will demoralize us only as much as we allow it to. It’s gonna be embarrassing, sick to your stomach about it, but we do have two games left and we have got to find a way to rebound and respond on a short week, not really a short week but this week, as we get ready for the Seahawks. But very humbling and it’s going to be humbling, but we’re going to move forward and that’s exactly what we’ll do. That’s all I know how to do.”

McVay was asked about a couple of play calls on the team’s final offensive possessions. They had third- and fourth-and-4 from the Jets’ 37-yard-line with over four minutes to play and chose a couple of deep passes that went incomplete. The Rams had some success running the ball, but McVay said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, that they got the looks they wanted on both plays.

The looks were not matched by execution and the Rams are now looking up at the Seahawks in the NFC West.