Seattle hangs on to defeat Washington, 20-15

Washington entered the fourth quarter down 20-3 and scored a pair of touchdowns to narrow Seattle’s lead to just five points.

Needing a touchdown, the Football Team got down to Seattle’s 23-yard line with 1:18 left.

That’s when the Seahawks came up with back-to-back sacks — one from defensive end L.J. Collier and one from Carlos Dunlap to set up fourth-and-24. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ pass to the end zone fell incomplete, ending Washington’s threat and sealing Seattle’s 20-15 victory.

The Seahawks’ ground attack was key in controlling the game, as they rushed for 181, averaging 7.0 yards per carry. Running back Chris Carson led the way with 63 yards, but Carlos Hyde had the game-breaking play with a 50-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. It was Seattle’s longest run of the season.

Quarterback Russell Wilson was 18-of-27 for 121 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also had six carries for 52 yards, including a 38-yard run.

Despite playing without starting right tackle Brandon Shell — and left guard Mike Iupati left with a neck injury during the game — the Seahawks did not allow a sack. Washington rookie defensive lineman Chase Young had just three tackles.

In his first start since Week 4, Haskins finished 38-of-55 passing for 295 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also had 28 yards rushing.

Tight end Logan Thomas caught 13 passes for 101 yards and wide receiver Terry McLaurin caught seven passes for 77 yards.

With the win, Seattle will at least stay tied with the Rams atop the NFC West regardless of their divisional opponent’s Sunday result. The Seahawks and Rams will meet in Week 16.

At 6-8, Washington can’t finish above .500. But the Football Team will at least be tied for first place in the NFC East heading into Week 16 — even if the Giants beat the Browns on Sunday Night Football.