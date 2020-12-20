Sunday Night Football: Baker Mayfield’s big night leads to Browns 20-6 victory

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 20, 2020, 11:14 PM EST
Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield started hot and stayed that way throughout the night, leading the Browns to a 20-3 victory over the Giants on Sunday Night Football.

Mayfield passed for two touchdowns in the first half and kept Cleveland’s offense on the field to control the ball and the clock. He finished 27-of-32 passing for 297 yards with two touchdowns.

The Browns ended the game with 392 total yards, averaging 6.2 yards per play and recording 24 first downs. They won the time of possession battle 34:03 to 25:57 in large part by going 9-of-13 on third down. Cleveland had a pair of 95-yard touchdown drives — one in the second quarter and another that ended in the fourth. Per the NBC broadcast, that’s the first time a team has netted two 95-yard TD drives in the same game this season.

Rashard Higgins was Cleveland’s leading receiver with 76 yards on four catches. Jarvis Landry had seven catches for 61 yards.

It was tough sledding for Nick Chubb, but he had 50 yards rushing on 15 carries and a one-yard touchdown.

Starting backup quarterback Colt McCoy for the injured Daniel Jones, the Giants started the game with a failed fake field goal and didn’t score a touchdown in 60 minutes. Head coach Joe Judge was aggressive in going for it on fourth-and-2 from Cleveland’s six-yard line, but running back Wayne Gallman was stuffed for a one-yard gain.

New York netted just three points out of three red-zone possessions.

McCoy finished 16-of-28 passing for 194 yards. Alfred Morris was New York’s leading rusher, gaining 39 yards on seven carries.

The Browns improved to 10-4 with the win, maintaining their spot as the current No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff race. It’s only the second time the Browns have reached 10 wins since rejoining the league in 1999.

New York missed an opportunity to tie Washington at the top of the division after the Football Team lost to the Seahawks on Sunday. But at 5-9, the Giants are still alive in the NFC East.

8 responses to “Sunday Night Football: Baker Mayfield’s big night leads to Browns 20-6 victory

  1. Thsnk you browns now if we beat Carolina and the giants lost to the ravens my Washington team will be nfc East champs

  4. I am a lifelong Browns fan and obviously happy to see 10-4 (please note I picked 11-5 before the season). But what I am most happy about is the progression of Baker Mayfield. He’s been more of a target than the team has been. I’ll say again I think this team can beat anyone. Doesn’t mean they’re elite, but I think they can beat elite teams on any given Sunday. Go Pound.

  5. Oh look, Baker had another Great game. What will the haters and the losers say to COPE this time??!

  6. I thought it would take a miracle but Baker Mayfield actually looks good. With their running game and the defense they would be hard to stop even for the Chiefs.

  8. Browns D is suspect as was demonstrated against the Ravens. Browns have not been able to win in their own division, other than the Bengals. The only evidence of what you say is a suspect win against the Titans. Baker is fine unless he is pressured and then he is awful.—-Baker is not the QB to win a super bowl. Cleveland is better off letting him go, instead another decade in 3rd place behind the Ravens and Bengals.

