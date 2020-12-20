Texans rally to close to within 14-10 of Colts at halftime

Getty Images

After spotting the Colts a 14-0 lead, the Texans rallied. They scored 10 unanswered to close out the half.

The Colts lead 14-10 at halftime.

Chad Hansen, who had 12 catches for 157 yards in two games this season, scored his first career touchdown in his 18th career game. He caught a 38-yard pass from Deshaun Watson with 3:46 remaining in the half.

The Texans drove to the Indianapolis 5-yard line on the final drive of the half, but Watson had three throwaways before Houston settled for a 23-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

Watson is 15-of-21 for 199 yards and a touchdown. He lost a fumble that led to a Colts’ touchdown and their 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

DeForest Buckner forced the fumble on a sack of Watson, and Justin Houston recovered it. It set up a four-play, 42-yard scoring drive, with Zach Pascal catching an 11-yard touchdown pass from Philip Rivers.

Jonathan Taylor scored the Colts’ other touchdown on a 5-yard run.

Rivers is 11-of-13 for 109 yards and a touchdown. Taylor has seven carries for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Buckner has two of the Colts’ four sacks of Watson.