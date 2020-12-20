Titans run over the Lions

Getty Images

The Titans are continuing their march to the AFC South title, and continuing to emphasize the ground game.

Today against the Lions, Titans running back Derrick Henry continued his srong season, quarterback Ryan Tannehill ran for two touchdowns and passed for three touchdowns, and the Titans beat the Lions 46-25.

The win improves the Titans’ record to 10-4, and they remain in first place in the AFC South. If they win their last two games, the Titans win the division.

The Lions are now 5-9, and as if it weren’t obvious, definitely not in the playoff race. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gutted it out through a rib injury and played well, but he couldn’t do it all himself, and once the game was out of reach in the fourth quarter, the Lions took Stafford out. The Lions’ defense was no match for Tannehill, Henry and company, and the Lions’ special teams had a couple of costly miscues.

A year ago, Tennessee was peaking at the right time and ended up making a surprise run to the AFC Championship Game. This year’s Titans team may be poised to go on another impressive postseason run.