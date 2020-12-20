Tytus Howard to remain in Indianapolis hospital overnight

Getty Images

The Texans flew home after another heartbreaking loss to the Colts, and they departed without their starting right tackle.

Tytus Howard will remain in an Indianapolis hospital overnight as a precaution, the team announced.

The former first-round pick went down in the first half.

He was examined on the field before walking off under his own power. Howard then was carted off the sideline.

Howard did not return after being diagnosed with a concussion.

Roderick Johnson replaced Howard at right tackle.