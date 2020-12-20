Vic Fangio on Broncos’ missed kicks: There was wind, but it didn’t bother the Bills’ kicker

Getty Images

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus missed Saturday’s game because of close contact with someone who has COVID-19. His replacement, Taylor Russolino, did not play well.

Kicking in the NFL for the first time, Russolino went 0-for-1 on field goals and 1-for-3 on extra points. Afterward Broncos coach Vic Fangio said he was expecting better from Russolino.

“He had a really good day in practice the other day and I was encouraged by him. Obviously, there was some wind out there, but it didn’t bother their kicker,” Fangio said, via SI.com. “I thought he was going to kick better than he did.”

Bills kicker Tyler Bass went 2-for-2 on field goals and 6-for-6 on extra points. Suffice to say that Russolino’s first game as the Broncos’ kicker was also his last.