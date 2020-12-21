Baker Mayfield on 10th win: A notch on the belt and then move on

Getty Images

After losing a 47-42 thriller to the Ravens on Monday night in Week 14, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the team wasn’t interested in moral victories.

The Browns got an actual victory on Sunday night against the Giants, but Stefanski wasn’t interested in making more of the win than he did of last week’s loss. Stefanski said that the team was “not really thinking about” what their 10th win meant in terms of their spot in the AFC playoff picture because their focus was only on the game at hand.

Stefanski’s quarterback shares that approach. Baker Mayfield said that his thoughts are on what’s next for the team rather than the results for other clubs around the conference.

“We are of the mentality right now that we control our own destiny,” Mayfield said, via the team’s website. “[It’s] a notch on the belt, and then move on. We’re not done yet.”

Mayfield was 27-of-32 for 298 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday night. That marked the third-best completion percentage in franchise history and led wide receiver Jarvis Landry to say that Mayfield is “playing lights out” right now. As long as that continues, the Browns have a good chance of adding notches to that belt before the season is over.