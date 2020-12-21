Bears “feeding off” David Montgomery

Getty Images

The Bears have won two straight games to keep hopes of making the playoffs alive in Chicago and running back David Montgomery has had a lot to do with their change in fortunes.

Montgomery followed up a 113-yard performance in Week 14 by setting career highs with 32 carries and 146 yards in Sunday’s 33-27 win over the Vikings. Montgomery also scored a pair of touchdowns in a performance that led head coach Matt Nagy to say that the rest of the team is “feeding off” the running back.

The numbers bear that out. Montgomery also caught two passes, which meant he touched the ball on 34 of the team’s 64 offensive plays.

“Make it count,” Montgomery said, via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. “Let’s not regret giving me that many carries. Let me make sure I show my O-line that I’m giving them everything that I got, show the wide receivers that I’m giving them everything I’ve got every chance I get.”

Montgomery’s next chance will come against the Jaguars and their 30th-ranked run defense. Barring a Rams-style meltdown, that should go well for him and the Bears’ hopes of remaining in the playoff picture.