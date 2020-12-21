Bengals activate Kevin Hogan to be backup QB

Getty Images

The Bengals have activated quarterback Kevin Hogan from their practice squad for Monday night’s game against the Steelers.

Quarterback Brandon Allen is out with a knee injury, so Cincinnati will start Ryan Finley at quarterback. Hogan is being elevated to serve as Finley’s backup.

Joe Burrow has been out since Week 11, when he tore his ACL and MCL against Washington.

Finley has thrown 19 passes this season. Hogan last appeared in a regular-season game in 2017. That year, he started one contest for the 0-16 Browns.