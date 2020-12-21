Bengals dominating Steelers, holding 17-0 lead

Getty Images

The Steelers look like the Bengals, and the Bengals look like the Steelers.

Pittsburgh has 24 yards, two first downs and three turnovers, and with 4:20 remaining in the first half, the Bengals lead 17-0.

The Bengals, who have 117 yards, have scored all 17 points off Steelers giveaways.

Ben Roethlisberger has lost a fumble and thrown an interception and JuJu Smith-Schuster lost a fumble.

Roethlisberger has completed 5 of 13 passes for minus-2 yards and an interception.

Giovani Bernard has two touchdowns, covering 4 and 14 yards.

Austin Seibert has kicked a 34-yard field goal. He missed from 55-yard field goal try.