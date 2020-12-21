Bill Belichick on playing Jarrett Stidham: We’ll see

Getty Images

During a postgame press conference on Sunday, Cam Newton was asked if he thinks he’ll be the Patriots’ starting quarterback for the final two games of the season and he replied that he is “just going to keep doing what I’m asked to do.”

Head coach Bill Belichick is the guy doing the asking in New England and he fielded a question about starting Jarrett Stidham when he spoke to reporters on Monday. Belichick was asked generally about playing younger players now that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention and said he would “evaluate what the opportunities are” and that it “could be a possibility in certain situations.”

Belichick was then asked specifically about playing Stidham.

“Really the same question you just asked. We’ll see,” Belichick said, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI.

Belichick added that he didn’t have any timeframe for making a call about who will start against the Bills and that the team will “go through our normal weekly process and make the decision that we feel is best for the game in everything.”