Bill Belichick on playing Jarrett Stidham: We’ll see

Posted by Josh Alper on December 21, 2020, 9:38 AM EST
New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

During a postgame press conference on Sunday, Cam Newton was asked if he thinks he’ll be the Patriots’ starting quarterback for the final two games of the season and he replied that he is “just going to keep doing what I’m asked to do.”

Head coach Bill Belichick is the guy doing the asking in New England and he fielded a question about starting Jarrett Stidham when he spoke to reporters on Monday. Belichick was asked generally about playing younger players now that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention and said he would “evaluate what the opportunities are” and that it “could be a possibility in certain situations.”

Belichick was then asked specifically about playing Stidham.

“Really the same question you just asked. We’ll see,” Belichick said, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI.

Belichick added that he didn’t have any timeframe for making a call about who will start against the Bills and that the team will “go through our normal weekly process and make the decision that we feel is best for the game in everything.”

  1. We need to keep losing to boost our draft position!!!
    In other words KEEP CAM IN AS THE STARTER!!!!
    Stidham will win & that’s the last thing we need to see happen after being force fed Cam all year!!!! Why risk Stidham getting hurt in two, for the most part, meaningless games when after all it was Newton that got us here…. Let CAM continue to lose us games!!!!!

  2. I tried to think of one solitary reason to play Newton vs. Stidham at this point, who can throw the ball like an NFL quarterback, and is mobile. I couldn’t come up with one.

  3. No matter who we start against the Bills the Pats lose. I say play Stidham to see if he’s improved at all.

  4. The Pats absolutely need to see what Stidham looks like in real game action including practicing with the ones all week. The evaluation on Newton is complete with a failing grade. It has taken way to long to see what Stidham has. It may be nothing or it may be something.

  5. If Stidham is potentially the teams QB going forward this makes no sense, he needs all the experience he can get, and what better way to get that experience than when there is no pressure? This tells me Belicheck thinks Stidham is a career backup and they are going to either draft a QB or go get a different veteran QB than Cam.

  6. If Stidham was the answer he would have been on the field. Obviously, the coaches had not seen anything that would make them want Stidham on the field instead of Newton.

