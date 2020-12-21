Brian Flores: Call it the playoffs against Raiders this week

Getty Images

The Dolphins guaranteed they will have a winning season by beating the Patriots on Sunday, but they still have work to do before they will secure a postseason berth.

Baltimore moved to 9-5 with a win over the Jaguars, which leaves them right on the Dolphins’ tail for the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. The Dolphins own the tiebreaker edge, but they can only guarantee themselves a playoff spot by winning both of their remaining games.

While that remains up in the air, head coach Brian Flores said he was OK with people talking about the playoffs in Miami because his mindset is that they will be playing a playoff game in Las Vegas this Saturday.

“I don’t have a problem with people talking about what they’re going to talk about,” Flores said, via WPLG. “Our playoffs is this week against the Raiders. That’s my, let’s call it the playoff this week against the Raiders, let’s call it that. It’s one game at a time. That’s what my focus is. That’s where we try to direct their focus . . . It’s a one game season. Let’s call it a one-game playoff season.”

If the Dolphins and Ravens both win this weekend, the stakes will remain the same for the Dolphins in Week 17 against the Bills so it could be an extended playoff run for Flores’ team before the actual playoffs start.