Bruce Arians: Slow starts about execution, not scripting of plays

The Buccaneers have made a habit of starting slowly this season and the trend continued when they fell behind the Falcons 17-0 in the first half of Sunday’s game.

They rallied for a 31-27 win, but head coach Bruce Arians said that the Buccaneers won’t beat good teams if they continue to take their time getting to full speed. On Monday, Arians talked at his press conference about why the offense has failed to catch fire earlier in games.

Arians said he does not think it is an issue with play calling because the coaching staff consults quarterback Tom Brady when putting together the script for the early part of games.

“A lot of thought goes into scripting what plays Tom likes, what we like. It has nothing to do with scripting the plays, we just need to execute better,” Arians said, via WDAE.

Arians said Brady was calm in the locker room at halftime because the team would get the ball and have a chance to make a play early in the third quarter. They made one to start the comeback, but it would make life easier for everyone in Tampa if they find a way to start making them earlier.