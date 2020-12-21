Cardinals place Robert Alford on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford is out for the season on injured reserve. He also now is on their COVID-19 reserve list.

The NFL’s transactions report brought the news Monday.

Alford tore a pectoral muscle in August. He spent 2019 on injured reserve, too, after breaking his leg last summer.

He had 303 tackles, 10 interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in 88 games for Atlanta, which released him after the 2018 season.

The Cardinals also are without outside linebacker Chandler Jones and defensive tackle Corey Peters among their starting defenders.

The Cardinals had other transactions Monday, signing safety Chris Miller and cornerback Picasso Nelson to practice squad. They cut defensive tackle Daylon Mack from the practice squad.