Cowboys among five teams without a Pro Bowler

Getty Images

The Cowboys have not had a good year. So it’s not surprising they are without a Pro Bowler.

They joined the Jets, Bengals, Jaguars and Panthers as the only teams in the NFL without an all-star for this season when the NFL announced the AFC and NFC rosters Monday.

It marks only the third time in franchise history the Cowboys were without a Pro Bowl selection. They also did not have an all-star in 1986 or 1989.

The Cowboys surely wouldn’t have gotten shut out if not for injuries.

Right guard Zack Martin, a perennial Pro Bowler, went on injured reserve with a calf injury earlier this month. He played only 10 games, keeping him off the all-star team for the first time in his career. Martin made the Pro Bowl roster each of his first six seasons.

Left tackle Tyron Smith had made seven consecutive Pro Bowls, but he played only two games this season. Smith is on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Quarterback Dak Prescott also might have had a case considering he was leading the league in passing yards when he was lost for the season in Week 5.

Alas, injuries kept the Cowboys from having a Pro Bowler. It might not keep them out of the postseason. They remain alive in the NFC East, though they need to win out and get some help.