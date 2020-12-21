Dalvin Cook gained 132 yards but still fell further behind Derrick Henry

Getty Images

The race to lead the NFL in rushing turned into a runaway.

Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook have been first and second in the league in rushing all season and remain No. 1 and No. 2 after Sunday. But despite Cook’s best efforts, Henry strengthened his lead.

Henry gained 147 yards against the Lions on Sunday, the most of any player in the NFL in Week 15, to widen his lead over Cook, who gained 132 yards against the Bears.

Henry now has 1,679 rushing yards this season, to 1,484 rushing yards for Cook.

The only other player in the NFL with more than 1,000 rushing yards this season is Jaguars rookie James Robinson, who has 1,070 rushing yards this season. So there’s a big gap between first and second, and a bigger gap between second and third. Henry and Cook will finish 1-2 in the rushing race this season, with Henry comfortably ahead.