Posted by Michael David Smith on December 21, 2020, 9:49 AM EST
Detroit Lions v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

The race to lead the NFL in rushing turned into a runaway.

Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook have been first and second in the league in rushing all season and remain No. 1 and No. 2 after Sunday. But despite Cook’s best efforts, Henry strengthened his lead.

Henry gained 147 yards against the Lions on Sunday, the most of any player in the NFL in Week 15, to widen his lead over Cook, who gained 132 yards against the Bears.

Henry now has 1,679 rushing yards this season, to 1,484 rushing yards for Cook.

The only other player in the NFL with more than 1,000 rushing yards this season is Jaguars rookie James Robinson, who has 1,070 rushing yards this season. So there’s a big gap between first and second, and a bigger gap between second and third. Henry and Cook will finish 1-2 in the rushing race this season, with Henry comfortably ahead.

7 responses to “Dalvin Cook gained 132 yards but still fell further behind Derrick Henry

  2. And the Vikings continued to beat their heads against a brick wall in running Cook up the middle, while he was gaining 6-12 yards a carry outside the tackle box. Cook might have had 200 yards if not for the draw play. Idiots.

  4. Dalvin benefited from a Bears defense that has regressed badly this year (looking at you Chuck Pagano), but I don’t see him making up the ground on Henry considering the Vikes’ last two opponents are the Saints and the Lions while Henry faces the Packers and Texans. As a Bama fan I have to say I thought Henry would do OK in the NFL but I never imagined he’d have this level of success. Hats off to him for putting in the work, and the Titans FO and coaches for being smart enough to know how to use him.

  5. Keep in mind, Cook missed a game and a half. Even still, I’m sure Henry would still be leading, just not by that big of a margin.

  6. And the Vikings continued to beat their heads against a brick wall in running Cook up the middle
    ——
    Agreed. Your coach is too stubborn. Cook is a generational talent and needs to do more than just power running.

  7. Henry is poised for 200 yards this next week. Look who’s he’s playing.
    —–
    We’re good about helping rb’s get their records at the end of the season. It’s a Midwest thing.

