DeeJay Dallas will miss multiple weeks with ankle sprain

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on his radio show Monday morning that running back DeeJay Dallas did not fracture his ankle. Carroll called it a sprain.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, though, reports Dallas has a serious sprain.

Dallas’ Grade 3 ankle sprain is expected to keep him out multiple weeks, per Rapoport.

Dallas played eight snaps on special teams before leaving. The Seahawks got running back Rashaad Penny back in action for the first time in more than a year, and Penny played six offensive snaps and had two carries for 6 yards.

Carroll also updated the condition of left guard Mike Iupati during his appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle. Iupati has a stinger, an issue he previously has dealt with.