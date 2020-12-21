Derek Watt being evaluated for a concussion after a scary tackle

Getty Images

Steelers fullback Derek Watt appeared to be knocked out while making a tackle on special teams in the first quarter.

Only 49 seconds into the first quarter, after the Steelers had gone three-and-out, Watt was the first to reach Bengals punt returner Alex Erickson after a 6-yard gain.

Watt’s helmet hit Erickson in the thigh pads.

He immediately dropped stomach first to the ground. Medical personnel rushed onto the field to tend to Watt.

His brother, Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt, and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, were among teammates who went onto the field to check on him.

Watt appeared woozy as he slowly walked off the field with assistance from receiver Chase Claypool and athletic trainers.

Watt is being examined for a concussion, according to the team, and is questionable to return. Considering he has left for the locker room, Watt’s return tonight would seem unlikely.

It was on Dec. 4, 2017, in a Monday Night Football game between the same two teams in Cincinnati that Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was injured. Shazier never played again and announced his retirement earlier this season.