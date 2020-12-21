Diontae Johnson’s touchdown catch draws Steelers to within 17-7

Getty Images

For a minute, it appeared the Steelers might pull Ben Roethlisberger for Mason Rudolph to start the second half. Rudolph was warming up on the sideline before the Steelers got the ball back.

Roethlisberger stayed in, though, and directed a quick scoring drive.

The Steelers went 67 yards in four plays as Roethlisberger went 2-for-3 for 60 yards.

Rookie Chase Claypool took a short pass 37 yards on third-and-three, and on the next play, Roethlisberger hit Diontae Johnson for a 23-yard touchdown.

The Steelers now trail 17-7.

In the first half, Pittsburgh had 40 yards, including 7 net passing yards, two first downs and three turnovers.

The Steelers announced they have ruled out fullback Derek Watt (concussion) and tight end Eric Ebron (back).