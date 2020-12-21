Dolphins waive Antonio Callaway

USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Antonio Callaway‘s time on the Dolphins roster has come to an end.

The Dolphins announced on Monday that they have waived Callaway. They did not announce any addition to the roster.

Callaway signed to the Dolphins practice squad in September while still serving a 10-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He then served another four-game suspension and made his first game appearance in Week 11.

He appeared in each of the team’s last five games, but didn’t play an offensive snap in Sunday’s win over the Patriots despite the absences of DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant. Callaway has two catches for 20 yards in his time with the team.

Callaway was a Browns fourth-round pick in 2018 and he started 11 games, but served a four-game suspension to start the 2019 season and then got waived in November for violating team rules.