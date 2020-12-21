Doug Marrone: We’re doing everything we possibly can to win

Getty Images

Sunday’s Jets win created a change at the top of the draft order and the Jaguars are now in position to get the top pick.

That pick is expected to be Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jets’ win after 13 straight losses was met with unhappiness by fans who wanted to see Lawrence in green. Now the Jaguars run the risk of earning the same kind of ire if they end their own 13-game losing streak.

Head coach Doug Marrone said he understands the way that fans feel, but that he had “trouble letting my kids win when they were little” and would never be able to do anything but try to win.

“No one’s advised me anything different than to go out there and win,” Marrone said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “I mean I was young growing up and had a favorite team and was excited to see where they were going to pick. I look back and I understand, but, I mean . . . we’re trying to win. I mean, we’re doing everything we possibly can and that’s my job right now and I owe it to the coaches and players. None of us are going to look at this and the future. No one knows what’s going to happen tomorrow, never mind at the end of the year. But I do understand the question and appreciate it.”

The Jaguars have already fired General Manager Dave Caldwell and Marrone could be out the door when the year is out, which would leave him little reason to care if the Jaguars have Lawrence, Gardner Minshew, or someone else playing quarterback in 2021.