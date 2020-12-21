Doug Pederson states the obvious: Jalen Hurts will start this week

Getty Images

Eagles coach Doug Pederson waited too long this season to bench quarterback Carson Wentz for rookie Jalen Hurts, likely costing his team the NFC East title in the process. And he also waited a curiously long time to announce today that Hurts will remain the Eagles’ starter.

Pederson said after yesterday’s game that he would make his decision today, and now he’s made it: Hurts is the starter for the Eagles’ Sunday game against the Cowboys.

Hurts has been so much better than Wentz that this shouldn’t be a close decision. The Eagles’ offense was absolutely awful with Wentz at the helm this season, but with Hurts running it the last two weeks, the Eagles have come alive, beating the Saints and nearly beating the Cardinals.

The Eagles are still alive in the NFC East race, but they probably would have already clinched the division if Pederson had benched Wentz early in the season, instead of waiting until Week 14. Even if Hurts leads Philadelphia to back-to-back wins in the final two games of the season, it may prove to be too little, too late.