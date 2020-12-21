Drew Brees: A lot of yesterday was trying to get the feel back

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees returned to the field on Sunday, playing his first game since injuring several of his ribs against the 49ers in Week 10.

Brees started the game 0-of-6 passing and had only five completions for 87 yards in the first half. But Brees ended the contest 15-of-34 with 234 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

“A lot of yesterday was just trying to get the feel back,” Brees said Monday, via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Advocate.

Per Mike Triplett of ESPN, Brees said he feels “pretty good (physically), all things considered. Obviously the normal day-after-game stuff.”

That’s good news for the Saints, who will play the Vikings on Friday.

Plus, the club still has a chance at the NFC’s No. 1 seed. At 10-4, New Orleans is one of three teams in the conference to already clinch a playoff berth, but currently sits at No. 2 behind 11-3 Green Bay. Even if Brees is feeling find physically, the Saints would undoubtedly like to get a week off to rest and heal with the NFC’s only playoff bye.