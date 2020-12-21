Drew Brees: I still have a little way to go

Getty Images

Before the Saints took on the Chiefs on Sunday, a report indicated that Saints quarterback Drew Brees was less than 100 percent as he returned to the lineup after missing four games with rib and lung injuries.

The start to the game did nothing to dispute that report. Brees went 0-for-6 with an interception as the Chiefs got out to a 14-0 lead. It was the first time Brees has ever started a game with six straight incompletions and the early hole proved to be too much for the Saints to overcome in a 32-29 loss.

Brees finished 15-of-34 for 234 yards and three touchdowns to go with the early pick. In his postgame press conference, he admitted that he was not all the way back to form.

“I think being able to throw the ball good enough and that was kind of a ramp up from last week into early this week and throughout practice,” Brees said. “I still have a little way to go, I’ll be honest. There are some things I am still kind of working on, but it is what it is.”

Brees may have been short of 100 percent, but there’s little reason to think a Taysom Hill-led offense would have been more effective than the one the Saints had on Sunday afternoon. The hope for New Orleans will be that things are more efficient come Friday against the Vikings.