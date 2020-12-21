Eagles designate DeSean Jackson to return from IR

Getty Images

Quarterback Jalen Hurts may be getting another weapon.

The Eagles designated wide receiver DeSean Jackson to return from injured reserve on Monday, opening his 21-day practice window. Jackson has been on IR since October with a high-ankle sprain he suffered in Philadelphia’s Week 7 win over the Giants.

Jackson has played just seven games since the start of the 2019 season. He appeared in four this year before going on IR, making 13 receptions for 155 yards.

Unlikely as it may be, the Eagles still have a path to the postseason over the last two weeks of the year. If Jackson’s healthy, he may help Philadelphia get there.