Giants activate James Bradberry off COVID-19 list

The Giants will have starting corner James Bradberry back for Sunday’s game against the Ravens, as the club activated him off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday afternoon.

Bradberry went on the list because he saw a chiropractor from outside the organization who then tested positive for the virus. Bradberry missed Sunday’s loss to the Browns.

The Giants could have used him in Week 15, as Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield completed 84 percent of his passes for 297 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

In 13 games this year, Bradberry has three interceptions, 17 passes defensed, and two forced fumbles.