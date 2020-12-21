Going rogue on fake punt was last straw for Lions’ special teams coordinator

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 21, 2020, 11:41 AM EST
Detroit Lions v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

The Lions’ surprising decision to fire special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs this morning reportedly came after he called a fake punt against the wishes of interim head coach Darrell Bevell on Sunday.

The fake punt itself was not a bad call, coming on fourth-and-4 with the Lions down 32-18 in the fourth quarter, when they needed to take some chances to get back in the game. And it came close enough to picking up the first down that it looked like the Lions might have won if they had challenged the spot.

But Bevell didn’t challenge, and he apparently didn’t even know about it until he saw it unfold live. The Detroit News reports that Coombs called it without consulting other members of the coaching staff, and not even all 11 players on the field knew it was coming.

The same report says there’s been an ongoing concern within the Lions organization that Coombs was overly focused on self-promotion, indicating the fake punt was a last straw.

In a couple weeks the Lions’ season will be over, and the entire coaching staff may be gone. So Coombs was probably going to be gone soon anyway, but going rogue on a fake punt made the Lions decide to send him home early.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Going rogue on fake punt was last straw for Lions’ special teams coordinator

  1. Coombs was probably going to be gone soon anyway, but going rogue on a fake punt made the Lions decide to send him home early

    It also may make it more difficult for him to get another NFL job. That was not a very bright move.

  2. While i agree going in for yourself and making that decision is something to be fired for, a interim HC who wasn’t smart enough to go for it in that spot because he believes his QB shouldn’t win the game until 2 mins are left shouldn’t be making that decision. Whats worse is getting approval from team president Rod Wood who should have absolutely zero to do with the football day to day operations in that decision. For those wondering Wood is great at bringing in money and making Ford field a great place to watch a game but has absolutely no experience in football or building a team. This move should have come after the team had a GM and HC in place, Coombs and special teams was one of the lone bright spots in a terrible 2020 season. SOL

  4. I wanted LaFleur to hire Coombs when he was hiring his staff. Shawn Mennenga is a nice guy and all, but teams has been less than stellar during his 2 seasons.

    I like him being aggressive.

    Bevell is interim head coach and he may let his coordinators do their thing. The fake actually got the first down. Officials made mistakes on like 7 spots in the games I watched over the weekend. Not a good look for the league.

  6. Detroit’s special teams have rocked this year. Just look at the near record numbers our punter, Fox, is putting up (that’s on both the kicker and our coverage team). They have been the one bright spot on this abysmal team. Meanwhile our defense continues to put up historically bad stats in passing yards allowed (for the second year in a row) and the yards per carry against us is crazy high too.

    So he calls a fake punt with the season ALREADY LOST…So uptight! Calling the fake punt to try and upset the Titans makes me like him even more!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.