Hall of Famer Kevin Greene dies at 58

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the death of Kevin Greene on Monday afternoon.

Greene, who was 58, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016 after starring as a pass rusher over a 15-year NFL career.

The road to Canton started when Greene walked onto the Auburn football team and was drafted by the Rams in the fifth round of the 1985 draft. He had seven sacks in his second season, became a starter in his fourth season, and went on to compile 72.5 sacks while playing for the team through the 1992 season.

Greene signed with the Steelers as a free agent and led the league in sacks during the 1994 season. He moved on to Carolina in 1996 and led the league in sacks again while being named the NFL’s defensive player of the year, but was released after a contract dispute. Greene signed with the 49ers, posted 10.5 sacks, and then returned to Carolina for the final two years of his career.

Greene is third all-time with 160 career sacks. He was a three-time All-Pro and a member of the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 1990s. He would win a Super Bowl ring as an outside linebackers coach with the Packers and also coached with the Jets.

Our condolences go out to Greene’s family, friends, and loved ones on their loss.