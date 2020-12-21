Jaguars put Logan Cooke on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Jaguars traveled to Baltimore without punter Logan Cooke on Saturday and announced that he would not play because of an illness.

There was no word on the nature of the illness over the weekend, but the team announced on Monday that Cooke has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. If a positive test is the reason for the move, Cooke will be out against the Bears in Week 16 as well.

Kicker Aldrick Rosas punted three times for 110 yards in the 40-14 loss to the Ravens, but it looks like he won’t need to do so again. In the same announcement that had the Cooke news, the Jaguars said that they have signed punter Cameron Nizialek to the practice squad.

Cooke is averaging 47.6 yards per punt this season. Nizialek has never punted in a regular season game.