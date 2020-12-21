Jalen Hurts: We left money on the table

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts became the first player in NFL history with at least 500 passing yards and 150 rushing yards through his first two starts, but he wasn’t celebrating when Sunday’s game against the Cardinals came to an end.

Hurts wasn’t able to get the Eagles into the end zone in the fourth quarter, which made them 33-26 losers and led the rookie to reject any praise being thrown his way. Hurts said the “things that you’re applauding me for were not enough” to win the game and that was his biggest takeaway from his second NFL start.

“We left money on the table, missed opportunities and [had] self-inflicted wounds,” Hurts said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I could care less to hear any of the ‘young’ stuff, ‘second-start’ stuff, ‘rookie’ stuff. We have a standard we want to play to. I, personally, have a standard I want to play to.”

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson would not name Hurts the starter for Week 16 after Sunday’s game, but it seems safe to say that he’ll be taking snaps in Dallas next Sunday even if producing four touchdowns against Arizona fell short of the standard he set for himself.