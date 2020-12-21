Jerry Rice: Randy Moss can be No. 1 if he wants, for me it was all about the rings

Getty Images

The back-and-forth between Randy Moss and Jerry Rice regarding the greatest receiver of all time continues.

Rice chimed in over the weekend via social media, pointing out that he achieved much more than Moss statistically. Appearing Monday on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco, Rice made it clear that debates over rankings don’t matter — and that winning championships does.

“It was not about me being the GOAT,” Rice said. “I don’t care if I’m the one, the second, or the third receiver. It was all about me winning Super Bowls for the city of San Francisco, my teammates and my family. I was able to win three Super Bowls, I was an MVP, I pretty much hold every record right now. He continues to say it’s political or whatever, but if Randy wants to be No. 1 that’s fine. . . . If T.O. wants to be No. 2 that’s fine. But my main thing is it was all about the rings, the championships. And that’s why we play the game.”

Moss won no championships. Owens didn’t, either. All three are in the Hall of Fame, but Rice has three rings. Moss and Owens own none.

Surely, that counts for something when assessing the best of all time. Coupled with the numbers amassed by Rice, he’s definitely the GOAT. The fact that he ultimately doesn’t care only makes his case stronger.