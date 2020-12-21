Kevin Stefanski on facing the Jets: Players will understand the challenge in front of us

Getty Images

The Browns are on the verge of making the playoffs for the first time since 2002 after defeating the Giants on Sunday. But they’re not in quite yet.

Cleveland will be back at MetLife Stadium in Week 16 to face the Jets, and head coach Kevin Stefanski wants to make sure the Browns don’t end up like the Rams and lose to what’s now a one-win team.

“When our players see that tape [of the win over the Rams], they’ll understand the challenge in front of us,” Stefanski said Monday, via Andrew Gribble of the team’s official website.

If the Browns win their final two games, they will clinch a postseason berth. But they could also make it if they win and another one of the wild card contenders loses. But Stefanski says he’s going to be focused on the task at hand.

“I’ll look at the scoreboard of the Browns vs. the Jets,” he said.

It’s one thing to say it, but it’s another to get it done. After all, the Rams weren’t worried about losing focus to the Jets in the lead up to Sunday’s game.