Lions fire special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs

Getty Images

The Lions have made another change to their coaching staff.

The team announced on Monday that they have fired special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs. The move comes a few weeks after the team fired head coach Matt Patricia and a day after the team fell to 5-9 with a 46-25 loss to the Titans.

Coombs was in his first season with the Lions. He had spent the previous 11 years in the Bengals organization and was the assistant special teams coach for most of that time.

With Patricia fired, wholesale changes to the coaching staff were to be expected in Detroit. The reasoning behind dismissing Coombs now rather than waiting a couple of weeks is unclear, however.