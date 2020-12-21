Logan Ryan: If we didn’t have respect for Baker Mayfield before, we definitely have it now

USA Today Sports

Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield enjoyed one of his best performances of the season on Sunday Night Football, passing for 297 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Browns’ 20-6 victory over the Giants.

He also completed 84.4 percent of his passes — his highest rate of the season.

That performance may have given Giants defensive back Logan Ryan a newfound appreciation for the third-year quarterback.

“Hats off to them, hats off to Baker,” Ryan said, via Steve Doerschuk of The Repository. “He played really efficiently today, and if we didn’t have respect for him before, we definitely have it now. He was one of the most efficient quarterbacks we have gone against this year.”

In his last four games, Mayfield has thrown for 1,232 yards with 10 touchdowns and just one interceptions with a 70.2 percent completion rate. That’s good for a 117.7 passer rating, and one of the biggest reasons why Cleveland is in position to make the postseason for the first time since 2002.